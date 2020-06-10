La "única razón" que motivó a Keanu Reeves a participar en Matrix 4 que emociona a sus fanáticos
¿Qué pasó?
El regreso de Neo y Trinity a la pantalla grande tomó por sorpresa a los fanáticos de la trilogía Matrix. Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss aceptaron la invitación de Lana Wachowski para interpretar a sus icónicos personajes otra vez en Matrix 4.
Los actoresacaban de revelar cómo fueron convencidos en una entrevista para la revista Empire. Ambos concuerdan que el guión es definitivamente irresistible, por lo que se sumaron a Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick y Jonathan Groff en el elenco de esta cuarta entrega.
“Lana Wachowski escribió un guión hermoso y una historia maravillosa que resonó conmigo. Ésa es la única razón para hacerlo”, confesó Keanu Reeves a la publicación.
“Trabajar con ella nuevamente es simplemente increíble. Ha sido realmente especial, y creo que la historia tiene algunas cosas significativas que decir, y de las que podemos nutrirnos”, agregó.
Un regalo
Por su parte, Carrie-Anne Moss explicó que no imaginó ponerse otra vez en la piel de Trinity, la aguerrida compañera de Neo. “Nunca pensé que sucedería. Nunca estuvo en mi radar en absoluto”, contó durante la entrevista.
Pero todo cambió al ver el guión de Matrix 4: “Cuando me lo trajeron de la forma en que me lo trajeron, con una profundidad increíble y toda la integridad y el arte que puedas imaginar, pensé: ‘Esto es un regalo’. Fue muy emocionante”.
El estreno de Matrix 4 está previsto para el 21 de mayo de 2021, pero las grabaciones de la cinta están detenidas debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. Aunque reportes de medios aseguran que los estudios de cine retomarán sus actividades este 12 junio.
Sin embargo, ya se han filtrado varias imágenes de las grabaciones donde Keanu Reeves luce barba y cabello largo, un look muy distinto al Neo que vimos en las tres cintas anteriores.
