JLo salió a marchar contra el racismo en EEUU: Sus hijos le prepararon las pancartas
-
¿Qué pasó?
Jennifer López se unió junto a su prometido Alex Rodríguez al gran número de artistas que se han manifestado en contra del racismo en los Estado Unidos, luego del asesinato del hombre afroamericano, George Floyd, a manos de un policía blanco en Minneapolis.
Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod
“Hoy hice que Emme y Max nos hicieran a mí y a Alex un cartel para la protesta. Max me dijo hace unos días: ‘ya sabes mamá, ya que tienes seguidores como algunos de mis jugadores de YouTube y nos piden que apoyemos las cosas y nosotros lo hacemos, deberías hacerlo por George Floyd’", explicó la súper estrella de origen puertorriqueño en un post de Instagram.
La actriz y cantante comentó lo que habló con sus hijos y les explicó lo que estaba planeando. “Hablamos sobre cómo si una persona no tiene justicia, nadie la tiene. Que este país fue construido sobre la creencia de libertad y justicia para todos. Debemos defender lo que creemos y luchar contra las injusticias en este mundo. Entonces continuamos protestando pacíficamente hasta que haya un cambio”, continuó explicando.
JLO en las protestas
En el clip aparece la pareja caminando en medio de la multitud, ataviados con mascarillas, lentes y guantes, como protección ante la pandemia por el coronavirus. En un cartel que mostraba Rodríguez se podía leer, “pongámonos fuertes para que las vidas negras importen”, mientras que en el de López estaba escrita la frase “Suficiente es suficiente”.
All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It’s time to listen.
Mientras tanto, Alex Rodríguez publicó en su perfil de la misma red social, varias fotos junto a un video. “En todo nuestro país, durante casi dos semanas, el mensaje ha sido enviado alto y claro. Americanos en todas partes protestando por la paz. Por la igualdad. Por la humanidad Para mostrar #BlackLivesMatter. Para mostrar que estamos enfermos, tanto por la forma insensata en que George Floyd fue asesinado en Minneapolis como por los muchos asesinatos brutales, innecesarios y feos que le precedieron”, escribió el empresario y exjugador de las grandes ligas.