¿Qué pasó?

Este sábado se dio a conocer la muerte del actor estadounidense Fred Willard, a los 86 años, conocido por sus apariciones en diversas películas y series de comedia, como "Modern Family".

El intérprete falleció durante la noche del viernes por causas naturales, según informó su representante Glenn Schwartz.

¿Qué dijo su hija?

Su hija, Hope, en tanto, comunicó a través de Twitter que “con gran pesar comparto la noticia de que mi padre murió muy tranquilamente anoche a la fantástica edad de 86 años”.

“Él siguió moviéndose, trabajando y haciéndonos felices hasta el final. ¡Lo amamos mucho! Lo extrañaremos para siempre”, agregó.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. — Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020

Modern Family y otros roles

Willard tuvo una de sus últimas actuaciones más reconocidas en la serie “Modern Family”, donde interpretó el rol de Frank Dunphy.

It was an honor having the legendary Fred Willard be a part of our #ModernFamily. Thank you for all the laughs 🧡🧡🧡 We will miss you and we love you. pic.twitter.com/n6YUKW16se — Modern Family (@ModernFam) May 16, 2020

Además, estuvo presente en películas como “This Is Spinal Tap”, “Austin Powers”, “American Pie” y “Anchorman”, entre otras.