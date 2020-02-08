Le salió "doble" a Emna Watson: Conoce de quién se trata
-
Aunque hay una diferencia de casi diez años entre ellas, el parecido físico entre la actriz británica Emma Watson (29 años) y la estadounidense Kiernan Shipka (20 años) ha dado de qué hablar.
La que más está expuesta a los comentarios confusos en sus redes sociales es la actriz de “Sabrina”, quien recibe a cada momento elogios acompañados del nombre de Emma Watson.
Pero no es una exageración. En su cuenta en Instagram @kiernanshipka hay innumerables fotos que se prestan a comparación, pues son dos chicas con la misma complexión física, largo de cabello y rostro similar.
¿La diferencia?, la estadounidense tiene 6 mil 500 seguidores, pero la británica casi llega a 55 millones con una carrera de poco más de 20 años en el cine.
La popular intérprete de Hermione Granger en Harry Potter y ahora una de las protagonistas de la nueva adaptación de Mujercitas, no sufre por estas confusiones de sus fans, por el contrario, son ellos que la ven reflejada en algunas poses de la emergente estrella de Nickelodeon.
Recientemente la chica respondió a uno de sus fanáticos que le dijo “eres hermosa Emma Watson” lo siguiente: “Gracias. Lo pasé fenomenal rodando Harry Potter y estoy muy ilusionada con todos los proyectos nuevos en los que estoy trabajando”, contestó de inmediato Kiernan Shipka,