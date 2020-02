Sex Education 2: Una de las historias fue basada en un acontecimiento real

View this post on Instagram

Please do not touch✋A few years ago I was sexually assaulted on my local bus. I tried to brush it off as an unfortunate random event, but it stayed embedded in my mind and left me feeling shaken and unsafe in my environment. Sadly, this horrible experience isn’t the only time I’ve been made to feel anxious in a public space by an unknown man. Even sadder is the fact that almost all of my female friends and family members have been through something similar in their own lives. In fact, unwanted sexual attention in public spaces is so common to the female experience that it almost feels like a right of passage, and that is a devastating reality. Myself, the wonderful @aimeelouwood @trishallison and the trailblazing @laura_bates__ got together to have a chat about episode seven of @sexeducation series two. It was a bit scary to talk openly about this subject, but I was blown away by how articulately these women were able to share their own experiences and ultimately I found the conversation to be very cathartic. Thanks to @netflixuk and director @lucy.brydon for making this video. The link is in my bio if you want to check it out...