"La Roca" da una emotiva despedida a su fallecido padre Rocky Johnson
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
El pasado miércoles a los 75 años murió el excampeón de la lucha libre WWE Rocky Johnson quien además era padre de la estrella de cine Dwayne "The Rock (La Roca)" Johnson, que también se desempeñó como luchador durante algunos años.
Ya pasado los días, el actor dedicó un emotivo texto a su progenitor a través de Instagram para despedirlo y lo describió como una leyenda del cuadrilátero y "como alguien que rompió con las barreras de color".
El protagonista de "Entrenando a papá" recordó pasajes de su niñez y cuánto aprendió de su padre, quien siempre lo crió orgulloso "de nuestras culturas y de quién y qué soy".
"Papá, desearía tener una oportunidad más para decirte, te amo, antes de que cruzaras al otro lado. Pero fuiste arrancado de mí tan rápido sin previo aviso. Se fue en un instante y no volverá. Estoy sufriendo", expresó, dando a entender que la muerte fue de manera repentina.
"Viviste una vida muy completa, muy dura, que rompió barreras y lo dejaste todo en el ring. Te amo papá y siempre seré tu hijo orgulloso y agradecido", finalizó.
Lee aquí el mensaje completo:
View this post on Instagram
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐