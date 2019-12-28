Actor de Game of Thrones muere a los 30 años

View this post on Instagram

To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly.