Actor de Game of Thrones muere a los 30 años
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
El mundo de la reconocida serie Game of Thrones está de luto por la muerte de Andrew Dunbar, actor norirlandés que ejerció papeles secundarios en la producción.
El artista, de 30 años, murió de forma repentina en su casa en la ciudad de Belfast, el pasado 23 de diciembre, por causas que aún no han sido aclaradas, informa el medio británico The Independent.
Dunbar ejerció el rol de doble de acción del actor Alfie Allen, quien interpretaba el personaje de Theon Greyjoy en la aclamada serie de HBO.
El fallecido, además, tuvo un papel como uno de los guerreros que acompañó a Jon Snow en la denominada ‘Batalla de los bastardos’.
Trend noticias
Dunbar también tuvo pequeños roles en otras series como Line of Duty, Derry Girls y Krypton.
View this post on Instagram
To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly.