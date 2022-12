Pareja recomendó a su amiga para arrendar una casa y ella la convirtió en un basural durante tres años

Almost finished! 7 hard days of cleaning, painting, gardening, scrubbing, scraping, tears and laughter. We’re on our way back to SYD now but there is still things to finish off, hopefully next weekend! Thank you to all for your support, whether through the live streams or in person, donations or gifts but most importantly, the chat that kept us going into the late hours of the night! ❤️ The GFM will stay active until we are done if you want to donate. Link in Bio. #cleantok #community #cleanup #cleanupeffort #whatamess #followalong #rentalhell #GoFundMe #gofundmedonations #helpisappreciated #squatterhorror #brokentrust #thesagacontinues #donationswelcome