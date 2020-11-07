¿Qué pasó?

Este sábado, Joe Biden fue declarado como presidente electo de Estados Unidos, tras imponerse en las elecciones presidenciales al actual mandatario Donald Trump.

“Me honra que me hayan elegido para dirigir nuestro gran país. El trabajo que tenemos por delante será duro, pero les prometo lo siguiente: seré un presidente para todos los estadounidenses, ya sea que hayan votado por mí o no”, afirmó Biden en su cuenta de Twitter tras conocer su triunfo.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

La noticia de su triunfo electoral rápidamente comenzó a dar la vuelta alrededor del mundo, lo que generó reacciones en diferentes autoridades y personalidades políticas.

Reacciones en el mundo

El Primer Ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, por ejemplo, manifestó que “felicidades, Joe Biden y Kamala Harris”.

“Nuestros dos países son amigos cercanos, socios y aliados. Compartimos una relación que es única en el escenario mundial. Realmente tengo muchas ganas de trabajar juntos y aprovechar eso con ustedes dos”, añadió.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Hillary Clinton, candidata demócrata a la presidencia en 2016, en tanto, señaló que “los votantes han hablado y han elegido a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris para ser nuestros próximos presidente y vicepresidente”.

“Es un boleto que hace historia, un repudio a Trump y una nueva página para Estados Unidos. Gracias a todos los que ayudaron a que esto sucediera. Adelante, juntos”, complementó la exprimera dama.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

El primer ministro Boris Johnson, también se dio el tiempo de felicitar al exvicepresidente estadounidense.

"Felicitaciones a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris", escribió en Twitter, compartiendo una imagen con un breve mensaje acerca de la relación que mantiene el Reino Unido con Estados Unidos.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020

Lo mismo hizo el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, quien expresó: "Los estadounidenses han elegido a su presidente. Felicidades a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris. Tenemos mucho que hacer para superar los desafíos actuales. ¡Vamos a trabajar juntos!".

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

El expresidente Barack Obama no se quedó atrás y expuso en Twitter que "felicitaciones a mis amigos Joe Biden y Kamala Harris, nuestro próximo presidente y vicepresidente de los Estados Unidos".

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020