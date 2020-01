Hombre que conoció por Tinder salva la vida de joven alemana atrapada en una tormenta de nieve

View this post on Instagram

The picture to our Tinder rescue🚨 (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie 🐶 Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten 🥳 Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice ❄️ We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten🏔 Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten 😍 . 📸 @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky