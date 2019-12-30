Meghan Markle busca generar dinero para causas benéficas con su título de duquesa
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
No solo se fueron de vacaciones navideñas lejos de la Reina Isabel y sus rígidas tradiciones, sino que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry estuvieron en gestiones legales para un proyecto aún más audaz.
Los duques de Sussex buscan camino aparte y esto es lo que quizás, haya molestado a la monarca inglesa, quien en su mensaje navideño solo mostró en su despacho las fotos de su nieto William junto con su esposa Kate, y el hijo menor de Diana de Gales y el príncipe Carlos no estaba.
View this post on Instagram
This year marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day and in today's Queen's Christmas Broadcast Her Majesty reflects on the commemorations. “For the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them. "By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.” . Speaking about the life of Jesus and importance of reconciliation The Queen said: "…How small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding… The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.” . Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast in full in our IGTV video. #HappyChristmas
La pareja viajó con su hijo Archie a Vancouver, Canadá, donde pasaron los días festivos. Meghan, que este año inició una disputa legal contra un medio inglés por difamaciones y forjamiento del contenido de una carta a su padre, está cansada de las críticas y las notas de los medios sensacionalistas. Ahora, Meghan está en en vías de convertirse en empresaria.
Ella promueve el registro en la Oficina de Propiedad Intelectual de la marca Real Sussex, que incluye productos como ropa, postales, juegos didácticos y revistas entre otros impresos.
CNN precisó, según consulta a una fuente cercana, que Meghan y el príncipe Harry estaban modernizando a la realeza por sí mismos.
View this post on Instagram
In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub - a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from ‘Chef Mish’ - a local masterchef winner - which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics - supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions - who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: “In communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.” • See our previous post to see The Dukes speech #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
Trend noticias
De esta forma la duquesa puede tener acceso a inmensas cantidades de recursos por la venta de esta línea y el dinero se donaría para las diferentes iniciativas sociales que apoya junto a Harry.