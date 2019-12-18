Huyó del abuso, cayó en las drogas y fue a la cárcel: Hoy esta mujer es autora de un libro inspirador
-
“Nací de una mujer que no sabía nada sobre el amor maternal. Era esquiva y abusiva; mental, física y espiritualmente. También era una adicta a los opioides”, así resume Jen Elizabeth, un testimonio viviente de recuperación de las drogas, cuáles fueron los orígenes de su perdición.
Until a couple days ago, I had never laid eyes on these photos. I write and speak about my entire life every single day, but to actually see myself like that... took my breath away. . I included more photos of me in the swipe because I want everyone to know that this first one wasn’t just a bad day; that this was my existence for many years. I want anyone who’s struggling right now with feeling like maybe they’re too far gone to be saved... to see that recovery and healing are possible for every single person on this planet! . I remember times when I had a gutted out van to stay in that smelled of rotting flesh and metal. There were moments when I had motel rooms and actually got to shower. I had a few spots I could hang out at. But mostly I remember the days and nights wandering the streets trying not to be seen by anyone. . When I say I ate from garbage cans, I really mean it. When I tell you I lost the ability to read, I mean I actually could no longer put letters together to form words. When I speak about the times I spent in withdrawals; shaking and sweating, dry heaving and shitting on myself... what I mean is I spent lots of time praying for God to please just wipe me off the earth. . In some ways it’s hard to grasp that I was her and that today, she is me. I have believed a lot of lies in my life. But the ones that hurt me most were the ones I told myself. The ones I believed since I was a little girl about not being good enough for someone to love. Not being capable of the same things in life that other people had. And not being worth anything more than a life of broken hearts and pain. . I look at these pictures and see a girl who never knew that there was anything better to fight for. I see a lot of bad decisions and mistakes made. And I see a girl who was never worth anything less than she is right now. She just didn’t know it. . #transformationtuesday #wedorecover #csasurvivor #childhoodtrauma #traumarecovery #addictionrecovery #addictionawareness #fuckheroin #fuckshame #endstigma #soberwoman #sobermom #sobercommunity #recoverycommunity #soberaf #grateful #recoveroutloud #speakyourtruth #youareworthy #recoveryispossible #healingispossible
Esta mujer californiana tiene una historia digna de contar, pues en los casos de adicciones es constante la apuesta al fracaso, y ella ha demostrado que sí se puede salir del abismo.
Tiene más de 8 años completamente limpia, sobria, y su mejora física y familiar es tan evidente que ha inundado las redes sociales.
Atrás quedaron las fotos de muchas reseñas policiales, siempre con su rostro manchado y envejecido por el alcohol y las drogas. Hoy es autora de un libro -Shape of a woman- disponible en Amazon.
Jen tiene 42 años, dos niños y una nueva vida. Recuerda amargamente que creció en un hogar donde había abuso. Dice que su tránsito por el alcoholismo comenzó a los 12 años, siendo apenas una niña, como una forma de escapar emocionalmente de un recuerdo de abuso sexual ocurrido en un grupo religioso del que escapó.
Para Jen no había otro camino que evadir, a falta de cariño, orientación y comprensión. Bebió alcohol, pero rápido buscó camino hacia las drogas. Ya fuera de casa, la calle fue su refugio.
“Pensé que no valía nada, que estaba sucia y que no me querrían. Era una esclava de mi adicción”, reconoció la mujer, quien también comparte lo que fue su vida en la cuenta en instagram @resurrektion_of_me
Jen Elizabeth aprovechó el tiempo de ocio en prisión para reflexionar sobre su destino y fue así como emprendió una batalla contra sí misma para recuperar a la mujer que quería ser.
En la actualidad es una demandada conferencista, ofrece entrevistas y su libro ha servido de inspiración para enfrentar el flagelo de las drogas desde una perspectiva más optimista.