Dayana Yastremska: La rapera del tenis actual 25 del mundo de la WTA y que ya lanzó dos canciones
A la espera que se retome el mundo del tenis debido a la pandemia de coronavirus que afecta al mundo, la tenista Dayana Yastremska, optó por dejar por un momento a un lado la raqueta para incursionar en su otra pasión: La música.
Esto porque la jugadora ucraniana, de 20 años y actual 25 del mundo en la WTA, ya lanzó su segundo tema bajo los acordes del rap.
Así dio a conocer un nuevo tema llamado 'Favorite Track' y que se suma al anterior single titulado 'Thousands of me', acumula más de 400.000 visitas en Youtube.
Dayana Yastremska: Cantante y tres título en la WTA
Para lanzar su nueva canción, Dayana Yastremska optó por un osado look vestida en cuero negro y rodeada de coches deportivos con sus iniciales en la matrícula.
La ucraniana también da que hablar en el circuito, donde ya ha ganado tres torneos (Hua Hin y Estrasburgo en 2019 y Hong Kong en 2018).
Su primer tema, 'Thousands of Me', en el que relata una relación sentimental fallida, recibió buenas críticas y dejó sorprendida a la propia tenista.
View this post on Instagram
Ссылка на прослушивание в шапке профиля☝🏼🎶☝🏼 Многомерность или тысячи меня❤️Иногда мы думаем,что никогда не перешагнем черту за которой туманная неизведанность! Нам просто не хватит внутреннего ресурса,силы или поддержки родных) Многие ,к слову, так и живут в своих ракушках, не до конца осознавая свои скрытые возможности и таланты! Когда-то мне казалось,что «петь»-это не про меня 🙉🙊🙈 А сегодня у меня праздник, рождение моей маленькой мечты,рождение совершенно новой МЕНЯ! 🕊 Мечтайте и верьте в свои силы🤎🧡 Благодарю всех причастных за поддержку и профессионализм🤗 #DY #ТысячиМеня #премьера2020 #13мая #ThousandsOfMe #premiere2020 #13may. Multidimensionality or thousands of me.❤️ Sometimes we think that we never cross the line to the blurry unknown! We just believe we lack the internal capacity, power, or support of the relatives.) By the way, many continue to live inside of their shells, never fully recognizing their capabilities and talents hidden within. Once I thought that the whole idea of singing is not about me. 🙉🙊🙈 But still today I am having a party, a birthday of the dream, a birthday of an absolutely new ME! 🕊 Dream and believe in your strengths 🤎🧡 I would like to thank everyone involved for their support and professionalism. #DY #ТысячиМеня #премьера2020 #13мая #ThousandsofMe #premiere2020 #13may
"Para ser sincera, cuando saqué 'Thousands of me' pensé que no grabaría nada más, fue muy extraño para mí. Pero tras buenas emociones, decidí que habría una nueva canción", señaló.
Consultada si tras su carrera en el mundo del deporte blanco apostará por los escenarios, la apodada "rapera del tenis" aseveró que "simplemente me gusta cantar, me gusta esta atmósfera. Es mucho más fácil para mí estar en la pista que en el estudio, cerca del micrófono, que es mucho estrés para mí".
Revisa el nuevo tema de la tenista ucraniana
View this post on Instagram
Ссылка на трек в шапке профиля ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 Сегодня премьера моего нового трека « Любимый трек»🎶🎤 Когда я выпустила свою первую песню, « Тысячи Меня», честно говоря, я думала что больше записывать не стану, мне казалось это очень странным... но спустя время, после некоторых моментов, и эмоций, я загорелась, и решила что будет новый трек! Я не стремлюсь стать крутым артистом... мне просто нравится петь, нравится вся эта атмосфера)😍 На теннисном корте 🎾, мне гораздо легче, чем быть на студии, стать возле микрофона, и спеть, это такой стресс для меня 🎤🎧😄😅😭Так, хочу сказать спасибо друзьям за терпение, которые присутствовали когда мы делали обложку,я вас люблю🤗😘🤣 Спасибо @ledina.photo за оперативность, и классную работу 📸 И отдельное спасибо @raja_music7 🤎, за твою поддержку, и помощь реализовать этот трек!!! Ладно, вы слушайте, а я буду готовиться к турниру 🎾😉 #ЛюбимыйТрек#премьера2020#премьера#DY#1.08.2020 Listen my track by link in my profile ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 Today is the premiere of my new track, the "Favorite Track" 🎶 🎤To be honest, when I released my first song « Thousands of me» 😭🙂 I thought that I would not record any more, it seemed very strange to me ... but after a while, after some time, and enjoyed emotions, I caught fire, and decided that there would be a new track! 😌😏 I do not strive to become a cool artist ... I just like to sing, I like this whole atmosphere 🎧🎶🎤 ) It's much easier for me on the tennis court 🎾, than being in the studio, standing near the microphone, and singing, it's such a stress for me 😭😅😅 . Thank you for all my friends who attended when we did the cover, I love you for your patience ☺️ A big thanks to @ledina.photo for the photo📸 And a special thanks goes to @raja_music7 for his support and help to realize this track🤎 #FavoriteTrack #premiere #premiere2020 #DY #1.08.2020