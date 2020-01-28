"Desconsolado y devastado": LeBron James promete continuar el legado de Kobe Bryant
La superestrella de la NBA, LeBron James, dijo que estaba "desconsolado y devastado" por la muerte de Kobe Bryant, y prometió en una publicación de Instagram continuar el legado de la leyenda del baloncesto con Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryant, cinco veces campeón de la NBA en 20 temporadas con los Lakers, murió el domingo a los 41 años en un accidente de helicóptero solo unas horas después de que la estrella de los Lakers, LeBron, lo superara en el tercer lugar de la lista de todos los tiempos en anotación de la Liga.
¿Qué dijo?
"Estoy desconsolado y devastado por mi hermano", publicó LeBron.
"Hombre, te amo hermano mayor. ¡Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado! ¡Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente para #LakerNation, y es mi responsabilidad poner esta mierda sobre mi espalda y seguir adelante! ¡Por favor, dame la fuerza de los cielos arriba y cuídame!", señaló.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
Bryant se retiró en 2016, el mismo año en que LeBron cumplió su sueño de ganar un título de la NBA con su club local, los Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron llevó a los Cavaliers a las Finales de la NBA en las siguientes dos temporadas, perdiendo cada vez ante los Golden State Warriors, y en 2018 optó por abandonar Cleveland y unirse a los Lakers.
Esta temporada, los Lakers tienen el segundo mejor récord en la NBA con balance de 36-10 para liderar la Conferencia Oeste, con LeBron promediando 25.3 puntos, 7.7 rebotes y marca de 10.7 asistencias (la mejor de la temporada) en un juego.
La NBA pospuso el juego de los Lakers programado para el martes contra los Clippers de Los Ángeles a raíz de la trágica muerte de Bryant.