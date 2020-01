¿Quiénes eran las otras víctimas que murieron en el accidente de Kobe Bryant?

View this post on Instagram

Christina Mauser, an assistant coach for the Mamba Academy basketball team, was one of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.⁠ ⁠ Matt Mauser, her husband, says there are "no words" to describe the tragedy.⁠ ⁠ "I got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom," he told @todayshow. Tap the link in our bio to read more.