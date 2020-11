View this post on Instagram

#TBT or .... ? 😊I didn't quite have it all together. I didn't know how to prepare myself. All I knew is that I got to do what I loved, & I got to do it while standing next to this gem! ❤ (That I love & adore in every way) To this very moment, I have been shaped, molded and forever changed by this experience. I've grown up, my circle around me is now smaller than ever & people have revealed their ugly truths in ways I would have never imagined ... but this right here ... THIS moment will FOREVER REMAIN true & pure. My present & my future (regardless of 20, 50 or 80 years) are NOTHING without this blessing from God. Just a small town girl from humble beginnings, changing the world, one smile at a time. #GratefulnessFlowsFromMyHeart