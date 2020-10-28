Chrissy Teigen escribe emotivas palabras tras muerte de su hijo: "Era hora de decir adiós"
A casi un mes de la pérdida de su pequeño Jack, la modelo Chrissy Teigen escribió un emotivo texto en el que narró cómo vivió las últimas horas antes de despedir a su tercer hijo, quien murió a los pocos minutos de nacido por complicaciones durante la parte final del embarazo.
"Siempre te amaremos Jack", escribió la presentadora en el sitio Medium, donde detalló cómo se sintió al saber que tenía que despedir a su pequeño.
La conductora de Lip Sync Battle y esposa de John Legend señaló que, al igual que en sus dos embarazos anteriores, tuvo mucho sangrado, sólo que en este la situación se salió de control, a tal punto que si no actuaban a tiempo ella también estaba en riesgo de fallecer.
"Nunca habría sobrevivido"
Teigen, de manera muy emotiva, sostuvo que una vez más estaban en el hospital; pero, en esta oportunidad sabía que sólo era para despedirse del tan anhelado bebé.
"Aquí estábamos, yo cubierta con una manta delgada sabiendo que estaba a punto de parir a lo que se suponía que era el quinto miembro de nuestra hermosa familia, un hijo, solo para despedirme de él momentos después", contó.
Posteriormente, Chrissy manifestó que, en ese punto, ya había aceptado lo que sucedería. "Me pondrían una epidural y me inducirían a dar a luz a nuestro hijo de 20 semanas, un niño que nunca habría sobrevivido en mi vientre".
La exmodelo remarcó que "después de un par de noches en el hospital, mi médico me dijo exactamente lo que sabía que vendría: era hora de decir adiós. Él simplemente no sobreviviría a esto, y si continuaba, yo tampoco podría".
"Existe en el viento y en los árboles"
La modelo expresó que se sintió terrible, que ese día se sumergió en una "profunda" tristeza. "Lloré un poco al principio (...), sin poder respirar", dijo, al detallar que, a pesar de la cantidad de transfusiones de sangre que recibió, su pequeño Jack no sobreviviría.
"El fluido alrededor de Jack era muy bajo, apenas podía flotar. En algunos momentos, juré que estaba tan bajo que podía acostarme de espaldas y sentir sus brazos y piernas desde fuera de mi vientre".
Chrissy, destacó que "todo lo que sé ahora es que sus cenizas están en una pequeña caja, esperando ser puestas en el suelo de un árbol en nuestro nuevo hogar, el que tenemos con su habitación en mente".
Y culminó: "Siempre amaremos a Jack. Se les explicará a nuestros hijos que existe en el viento y los árboles y las mariposas que ven".