View this post on Instagram

Personal note: Not sure why, but birthdays always seem to get a little weird for me (its been that way since I was a kid) and the truth is I get a bit down and emotional (again, not really sure why). My wife however knows this about me and thank the Lord for that. She surprised me at work with @jacobtovarmusic and his wife waiting at dinner for us and then hanging out with all our musician friends after. . It was a great night. One of my favorites so far and what is even better, we got this great photo together as a momento (Thanks Jamie!) and I love it. . Life can thrown you curve balls and be hard sometimes, but it’s days/nights like this that make it all worth it. . Honey, thanks for knowing I’m weird and being cool with it. You made great lemonade out of the bitter lemons I gave you. 🍋🍋🍋🥴 . 😃😃😃🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🤯🤯🤯 #birthday #lovemywife #realtalk #marriage