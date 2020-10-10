View this post on Instagram

Dear Friends, On October 9th 2020, IMAGINE PEACE TOWER will be relit in Reykjavík, Iceland, in memory of my late husband @JohnLennon, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. I hope you will join us in celebrating the relighting of @IMAGINEPEACETOWER at the website www.imaginepeacetower.com, in Iceland and around the world. Remember, each one of us has the power to change the world. Power works in mysterious ways. We don’t have to do much. Visualize the domino effect and just start thinking PEACE. Thoughts are infectious. Send it out. The message will circulate faster than you think. It’s Time for Action. The Action is PEACE. Think PEACE, Act PEACE, Spread PEACE. IMAGINE PEACE. PEACE is POWER! Thank you, thank you, thank you I love you! love, yoko Yoko Ono Lennon 6 October 2020 #imaginepeacetower #imaginepeace #imagine #johnlennon #yokoono #johnandyoko #peace #imaginejohnyoko #LENNON80 #GIMMESOMETRUTH