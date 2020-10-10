Yoko Ono reaparece para celebrar el cumpleaños 80 de Johnn Lenon
El mundo recordó a John Lennon este 9 de octubre por su cumpleaños 80. Su polémica esposa, Yoko Ono, reapareció en las redes sociales para festejar con los fans del prodigioso músico.
La artista compartió un video y una foto en memoria del más famoso integrante de The Beatles.
La última foto de Yoko Ono en su cuenta oficial de Instagram está fechada en octubre de 2019. Por lo que el video, publicado esta semana, sorprendió a sus seguidores.
”Recuerda, cada uno de nosotros tiene el poder de cambiar el mundo”, dice en una parte el mensaje, donde anunciaba un tributo a Lennon.
Dear Friends, On October 9th 2020, IMAGINE PEACE TOWER will be relit in Reykjavík, Iceland, in memory of my late husband @JohnLennon, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. I hope you will join us in celebrating the relighting of @IMAGINEPEACETOWER at the website www.imaginepeacetower.com, in Iceland and around the world. Remember, each one of us has the power to change the world. Power works in mysterious ways. We don’t have to do much. Visualize the domino effect and just start thinking PEACE. Thoughts are infectious. Send it out. The message will circulate faster than you think. It’s Time for Action. The Action is PEACE. Think PEACE, Act PEACE, Spread PEACE. IMAGINE PEACE. PEACE is POWER! Thank you, thank you, thank you I love you! love, yoko Yoko Ono Lennon 6 October 2020 #imaginepeacetower #imaginepeace #imagine #johnlennon #yokoono #johnandyoko #peace #imaginejohnyoko #LENNON80 #GIMMESOMETRUTH
El video está fechado el 6 de octubre de 2020 y generó miles de reacciones. “Que bueno verte Yoko, espero que todo esté bien, te amamos”, respondió una seguidora conmovida al verla con su habitual estilo.
John Lennon y su hijo cumpleañeros
Yoko Ono no solo recordó a su esposo, sino también celebró el cumpleaños 45 de su hijo, Sean Lennon, nacido también un 9 de octubre como su padre, pero de 1975. “¡Feliz cumpleaños John! ¡Feliz cumpleaños, Sean! Sí, ustedes son mis ángeles. ¡Te quiero!”, escribió.
Sus emotivas palabras sirvieron de marco perfecto a una imagen en blanco y negro de los tres.
“John siempre en mi corazón”; “Dios bendiga tu amor”; “Amo esta foto”; “Lo extraño, pero la música sigue viva”; “Siempre en nuestros corazones Yoko, amor y paz para todos”; comentaron los fans de la pareja.
Por su parte, el único hijo de John Lennon y Yoko Ono rindió homenaje a su padre con música. Compartió su versión de la canción Isolation que Lennon grabó en 1970.
“Gracias a todos por participar en hacer que este 80 aniversario de @johnlennon sea tan especial”, destacó el compositor y actor.
Hey guys! Here’s my cover of Isolation with my nephew @frepykinz14 on bass and me on drums. I was pretty amazed how much these lyrics suit our (insert present year). Thanks everyone for participating in making this @johnlennon 80th Anniversary so special. So many incredible artists have uploaded their JL solo covers today already, and I look forward to hearing more. We need dad’s message of Peace, Love, and Truth more than ever! Thanks to everyone for your birthday wishes! Let’s bring this Truth thing back in style! #gimmesometruth #lennon80 #PeaceLoveTruth #happybirthday (Btw my birthday wish was for an alien invasion so if that happens you know who to blame!)