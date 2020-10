View this post on Instagram

Introducing Fall 2020: a new perspective on what matters most. Starring #CoachFamily member #JenniferLopez and two other generations–her mother Guadalupe "Lupe", and children Max and Emme. "Family is all about having a constant source of love for each other. It also means a whole lotta work and a whole lotta patience—but the good kind," says Jennifer. Togetherness. Timelessness. The things that matter most. Fall 2020 is a story about family with the #CoachFamily. Photographed by: @ryanmcginleystudios Styled by: @robzangardi & @marielhaenn Hair by: @chrisappleton1 Makeup by: @scottbarnescosmetics #CoachNY