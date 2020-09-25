Lily Collins se compromete con su pareja y luce su llamativo anillo en redes sociales
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
La actriz Lily Collins (31 años) anunció este viernes que se comprometió oficialmente con su pareja, el guionista y director Charlie McDowell (37).
La británica reconocida por sus papeles en "Espejito, espejito" y "Love, Rosie" comunicó la noticia en sus redes sociales, e incluso presumió su llamativo anillo con sus seguidores.
Lily Collins se casa
En las últimas horas, Collins publicó imágenes acompañada de su novio y otras luciendo la sortija, una piedra rosa de talla cojín, engastada en un oro fino, según consignó People.
"He estado esperando toda mi vida por ti y no puedo esperar para pasar nuestra vida juntos", expresó la actriz.
En una de las fotografías se puede ver a McDowell arrodillado proponiéndole matrimonio, mientras ella se encontraba frente a él.
"La alegría más pura que he sentido jamás"
Posteriormente, Collins comentó: "La alegría más pura que he sentido jamás", enfocando su mano, donde lucía el anillo.
La protagonista de "Ted Bundy", entre otras cintas, ha compartido en el último tiempo varias publicaciones junto a su novio, haciendo pública su relación.
View this post on Instagram
Today it’s your birthday and yet I feel like I’m the lucky one. You’re a true gift of a human @charliemcdowell. An incredible boyfriend and the best dog dad to @redforddog. You’ve opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and go outside of my comfort zone. Every day is an adventure with you and I can’t wait to explore more of the world together (when we can). I love you so much...
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @loveleorescue for bringing our smallest and cutest member of the family @redforddog into our lives. We are eternally grateful to you and all other rescues out there. Our hearts have been so full since we found our little guy. So many pets need loving homes now more than ever, which is why I’m so happy to celebrate and raise awareness for #NationalAdoptAShelterPetDay...