HarperCollins Publishers announced today that the rumored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is a GO.

It was written "with the participation of those closest to the couple" and promises serious royal rumor debunking.

Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have been working on a book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, and it's set to hit shelves on August 11.

The book promises to debunk misconceptions and rumors and reveal unknown deets about Meghan and Harry's life together.

The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," Scobie and Durand said in a press release. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of theDuke and Duchess of Sussex."

The publishing house says it was written "with the participation of those closest to the couple," but the sources will probably stay ~secret~ for obvious reasons.