"Esto es tan injusto": Exmarido de Naya Rivera le dedica un emotivo mensaje tras su fallecimiento
¿Qué pasó?
Ryan Dorsey, el exmarido de Naya Rivera, le dedicó un emotivo mensaje a la actriz en las últimas horas, mediante redes sociales.
A semanas del fallecimiento de la exactriz de Glee, Dorsey posteó una imagen y escribió unas palabras en su cuenta personal de Instagram.
Mensaje de Dorsey
"Esto es tan injusto... no hay suficientes palabras para expresar el agujero que queda en los corazones de todos", comentó.
En esta línea, indicó que "no puedo creer que así sea la vida ahora. No sé si alguna vez lo creeré".
"La vida simplemente no es justa"
"Estabas justo aquí... Estábamos en la parte de atrás nadando con Josey (su hijo) el día anterior. La vida simplemente no es justa", expresó el exnovio de Rivera.
A su vez, dijo que "no sé qué decir... Estoy agradecido por nuestros tiempos y nuestro viaje que nos unió y nos dio el niño más dulce y amable que pudimos esperar."
"Recuerdo que a veces te molestabas: "Ryan, ¿puedes dejar de chatear?" Jaja. Me alegro de no haberte escuchado porque tengo cientos y probablemente miles de fotos y videos que Josey tendrá para siempre, y sé que su madre lo amaba más que a la vida", sostuvo Dorsey en la red social.
También se refirió a su hijo, y expuso que "la vida se trata de buenos y malos momentos, pero con Josey hace que los malos sean un poco menos, porque una parte de ti siempre estará con nosotros".
"Nunca olvidará de dónde vino. Te extrañamos. Siempre te amaremos. Te amo Meep", agregó.