Los tristes días de Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom tras muerte de su mascota
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
Días tristes vive la famosa pareja formada por el actor Orlando Bloom y la cantante Katy Perry, luego de una dolorosa pérdida que ocurrió cuando están solo a semanas de convertirse en padres de su primera hija.
Hace algunos días el actor alertó a través de su Instagram sobre la desaparición de su perro Mighty, ofreciendo incluso una recompensa por él.
"No recuerdo nunca una vez en mi vida en la que me sintiera tan destrozado", dijo en la publicación donde aparecía junto a su mascota.
"La crudeza que he sentido estos últimos días y noches de insomnio ante la idea de que mi pequeño hombrecillo estuviera perdido y asustado, y que no pudiese hacer nada para protegerlo, ha sido una auténtica pesadilla", agregó.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️
Triste desenlace
A pesar de los esfuerzos que realizó el actor por encontrar a su perro, este miércole confirmó que finalmente Mighty falleció.
"Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de siete días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar", señaló.
En un largo texto, Bloom confesó que "he llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible", pero añadió que esto "había sido un proceso purificativo y curativo".
View this post on Instagram
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
La pareja de Katy Perry contó, además, que "no dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio y en cada arroyo. Tenía dos perros rastreadores separados que también hacían lo mismo”.
Debido a la irreparable pérdida, el actor decidió marcar para siempre a su perro en su cuerpo y se tatuó el nombre de Mighty en la zona de su corazón. A través de un video mostró cómo fue el proceso del diseño y se le ve secar las lágrimas debido a su tristeza.
"Vamos a echar mucho de menos a nuestro amigo, el hermano de Nugget (su otra mascota). Por siempre un agujero en forma de pata en nuestros corazones", compartió por su parte Katy Perry con todos sus seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts 💔 #ripmighty #Repost @orlandobloom ・・・ Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️