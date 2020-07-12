Se siguen distanciando: Príncipes Harry y William toman nueva decisión que profundiza crisis
¿Qué pasó?
La relación entre los hermanos de la realeza británica, William y Harry, sigue distanciándose, luego que esta semana se supiera que el Fondo Memorial de la princesa Diana, nombre en honor a la madre de ambos, dividirá los activos entre ambos príncipes.
Esto podría significar un nuevo paso en la ruptura de ambos, luego que Harry junto a su esposa Meghan renunciaran a sus obligaciones reales y se mudaran de Inglaterra hacia Estados Unidos.
Detalles de la decisión
Si bien desde hace muchos años el Fondo Memorial de la princesa Diana no recauda dinero en ceremonias destinadas para ello, sigue recibiendo donativos. De hecho, durante el 2019 sumó más de 24 mil dólares, de acuerdo al balance de la Fundación real divulgado por el Daily Mail.
Asimismo, de acuerdo al medio, los hermanos habrían decidido separar las ganancias del Fondo para que, con el dinero recaudado, se financien las organizaciones benéficas que cada uno preside actualmente.
Archewell, la fundación que el príncipe Harry junto a Meghan dirigen se encuentra actualmente sin funcionar, puesto que últimamente el matrimonio se ha dedicado a dar auxilio a personas afectadas por el coronavirus y también a las víctimas del racismo.
Un mes antes del "Megxit"
Esta decisión habría sido tomada por los hermanos en diciembre de 2019, justo un mes antes que el príncipe Harry junto a su esposa Meghan Markle renunciaran a la monarquía para buscar su independencia financiera, entre otras cosas.
En ese entonces, además revelaron que esta decisión les permitía a su familia "enfocarse en el próximo capítulo" de sus vidas.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA