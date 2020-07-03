Actor Nick Cordero sufre las secuelas del coronavirus: Perdió una pierna y necesitaría doble trasplante de pulmón
Después de 18 días en cuidados intensivos en Los Ángeles, en abril pasado los médicos que trataban al actor canadiense Nick Cordero, gravemente enfermo con el coronavirus, le amputaron la pierna derecha porque un coágulo permanente bloqueó la circulación de la sangre.
Sin embargo, la grave situación del actor de Ley y Orden no ha mejorado y ahora las secuelas del Covid-19 lo tiene en un complejo estado ya que podría necesitar un doble trasplante de pulmón.
Según contó su pareja Amanda Kloots a This Morning (CBS), "existe una probabilidad del 99 por ciento de que necesite ese trasplante para vivir el tipo de vida que sé que mi esposo querría vivir".
Más de 3 meses hospitalizado
La mujer con quien Nick tiene a su hijo Elvise reveló que desde que ingresó enfermo a fines de marzo a una clínica en Los Ángeles, le han dicho en cuatro ocasiones que su esposo no sobreviviría, "pero lo hizo".
A pesar del oscuro panorama, Amanda contó que por fin Cordero dio negativo al test, pero continúa sufriendo las secuelas de la enfermedad lo que lo ha dejado en un estado crítico. "Cuando le pregunto, trata de sonreír o mover su mandíbula", contó la mujer, agregando que el actor apenas puede moverse y hablar debido al debilitamiento que sufrió en su musculatura.
"Todos los días antes de irme, le digo 'Esto es en lo que debes concentrarte. Los dos sentados en nuestra nueva casa, Elvis está en la cama y estamos escuchando 'Our Home' en nuestra casa de Laurel Canyon'", dijo.
