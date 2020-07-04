¿Quién es la modelo trans que está rompiendo esquemas con Calvin Klein?
La casa de modas Calvin Klein ha lanzado una campaña publicitaria liderada por la modelo y actriz trans Jari Jones, que está rompiendo con los estereotipos comunes en este tipo de promoción y generando una gran polémica en el mundo.
La joven afrodescendiente es una activa luchadora por la igualdad y está en contra de los estándares impuesto por la industria de la moda y el espectáculo, que discrimina a la minoría que no se adapta a sus exigencias.
La aparición de Jones en sendos carteles de la famosa marca ha levantado una ola de comentarios en el público “conservador”, que no ve bien que una modelo de su género pose para una famosa firma. Sin embargo, por otro lado ha tenido gran apoyo por quienes piensan que está rompiendo esquemas.
“Orgullosa en mi Calvin” es el nombre de la campaña, que busca promover la igualdad y el respeto, emprendida por Calvin Klein.
Jones se define como "queer y lesbiana", además de formar parte del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter y de la comunidad de afro-descendientes.
“¡Hay momentos de los que escuché que te ayudan a olvidar cuando el mundo te dijo "Nunca"! Hay estos momentos de los que escuché que te ayudan a sanar cuando la sociedad ha intentado golpearte una y otra vez”, comienza parte del mensaje que publicó la joven en Instagram, en una fotografía en la que aparece celebrando con champagne junto a unos amigos y el enorme cartel de la campaña de fondo.
“He estado buscando toda mi vida por esos momentos, me cansé de buscar esos momentos. Entonces decidí crearlos. No para mí, sino para el próximo soñador, paria, transexual, discapacitado, gordo, hermoso negro, un pedazo de luz de estrellas esperando su momento para brillar”, siguió diciendo.
Jari Jones se mostró complacida y honrada por la oportunidad de llevar un mensaje a través de su cuerpo, que ha sido “demonizado, acosado, hecho sentir feo e indigno e incluso asesinado”, y lo que representa para su comunidad y su familia con el fin de que sean dignos de compasión amor y gratitud.