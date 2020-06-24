El silencio de Selena Gómez luego que Justin Bieber la usara como coartada en acusaciones por abuso sexual
¿Qué pasó?
Justin Bieber está al medio de la polémica luego de que el pasado fin de semana aparecieran dos graves acusaciones en su contra por abuso sexual contra dos jóvenes que eran parte de sus fanáticas.
Las denuncias de dos jóvenes, identificadas como Danielle y Kadi, se remontan a 2014 y 2015 y ambas habrían sucedido luego que personal de seguridad del staff del cantante se acercara a fanáticas ofreciéndoles conocer a su ídolo. Tras esto, ambas accedieron a ir a los hoteles donde estaba Bieber, lugares donde el intérprete se habría sobrepasado con ellas.
"Mi cuerpo se sentía inconsciente. No quiero entrar en detalles sobre lo que sucedió después", aseguró una de ellas.
La defensa de Bieber
Luego de que se viralizaron ambas denuncias, Justin Bieber decidió referirse a la grave situación, dando supuestas evidencias que desmentirían la primera de las acusaciones, donde incluso puso a Selena Gómez como coartada.
"Los rumores son rumores, pero el abuso sexual es algo que no tomo a la ligera. Quería hablarlo de inmediato, pero por respeto a tantas víctimas que lidian con estos problemas a diario, quería asegurarme de reunir los hechos antes de hacer cualquier declaración", indicó.
Tras esto, mostró una serie de recibos y fotografías que demostrarían que nunca estuvo en el lugar de los hechos en las fechas que la víctima señala. Incluso asegura que "lo que esta persona no sabía es que asistí a ese show con mi entonces novia Selena Gómez".
This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
El silencio de Selena
A pesar del revuelo que causó la coartada de Justin utilizando a su exnovia Selena Gómez, palabras que le significaron cientos de críticas, la cantante y exestrella de Disney no se ha referido a los dichos.
La artista de 27 años ha preferido mantener el silencio y omitir la alusión que hizo su ex para defenderse, y ha optado por darle cabida a mensajes en apoyo a las movilizaciones en Estados Unidos tras la muerte de George Floyd y el movimiento Black Lives Matter.
It’s all of our responsibly to fight for equality & justice for the Black community. Silence isn’t an option, let’s all join this fight for equality. https://t.co/3qlCVG5Jh9— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2020
"Es responsabilidad nuestra luchar por la igualdad y la justicia para la comunidad negra. El silencio no es una opción, unámonos a esta lucha por la igualdad", dijo en uno de sus tuit.
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.