De Steve Carell a Harry Styles: Famosos donan dinero para protestas contra el racismo en Estados Unidos
¿Qué pasó?
Más de 20 millones de dólares son los que ha recaudado la organización Minnesota Freedom Fund que ayuda a personas de bajos ingresos y, a raíz de las protestas en esa ciudad por el asesinato de George Floyd, decenas de celebridades han donado dinero para sacar de la cárcel a las personas que han sido arrestadas en las manifestaciones.
Figuras como Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe y Harry Styles han sido algunos de los que se han hecho presente con dinero para pagar la fianza de quienes arrestados durante las protestas que se han propagado por varias ciudades.
A la misma acción se sumaron Ben Schwartz, de "Parks and Recreation", el actor de los Vengadores, Don Cheadle, la actriz Jameela Jamil y el comediante Rob Delaney.
En redes sociales
Por otra parte actores y músicos del mundo se han expresado a través de sus redes sociales para hablar de racismos e injusticias por la muerte de Floyd. Por ejemplo, el actor de Star Wars, John Boyega, expresó que los oficiales de policía responsables debían ser "acusados severamente".
This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this. And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul. #GeorgeFloyd: We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name!
hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020
all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.
we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.
cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7
There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family. ❤️ Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd