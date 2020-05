View this post on Instagram

Here's some early behind the scenes shots from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Jose and his team were responsible for building the Batsuit and the Mechsuit for Ben Affleck as well as the Wonder Woman suit for Gal Gadot. Twenty three years had come to pass since Jose first worked on a Batsuit (Batman Returns in 1992 starring Michael Keaton). Since then technology had advanced greatly and Jose gained enough experience to be able to develop a cowl which would allow for movement of the head/neck. BvS was the first time in film history that Batman could turn his head while wearing the classic Batcowl. We are happy and honored to have had the opportunity to work on this Batman film. We wish we were working on the upcoming one (jealous)!