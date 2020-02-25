Demi Lovato se muestra sin maquillaje: "Así es como me veo el 85% - 90% del tiempo"
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
Sin filtros, sin maquillaje y completamente al natural. Así se mostró la cantante y actriz estadounidense, Demi Lovato, en su cuenta en Instagram y enloqueció a todos sus seguidores.
Lovato, quien acostumbra a mostrarse en fotografías bastante producidas y con maquillaje, esta vez decidió compartir una imagen poco vista entre sus fanáticos y además aprovechó para dar un mensaje de autoaceptación y amor propio.
“#NoMakeupMonday Después de publicar tantas fotos glamorosas con toneladas de maquillaje y peinados, es importante mostrarme debajo de todo. Así es como me veo el 85% -90% del tiempo. Orgullosa de mis pecas, orgullosa de la barbilla y orgullosa de mí misma por amarme y aceptarme tal como soy”, escribió la intérprete de apenas 27 años.
View this post on Instagram
Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe
La fotografía donde muestra un rostro impecable y lleno de pecas alcanzó en menos de 12 horas más de un millón de likes y cerca de 30 mil comentarios.
“Nos encanta esta publicación, especialmente el primer día de la semana, te ves hermosa”, comentó Neda, usuaria de la red social. “Las luces en tus ojos me inspiran”, comentó el reconocido modelo, Rudy Bundiny.
Hace un par de días, Lovato confesó que la inconformidad con su aspecto físico fue una de las razones que la llevaron a una sobredosis de opioides por la que estuvo a punto de morir en julio de 2018.
“Tenía que trabajar muy duro en el gimnasio, seis días a la semana para mantener la figura que tenía, en talla y peso y eso me llevó a un destino, y no quiero volver a irme por ese camino y no estoy dispuesta a destruir mi salud mental para verme de cierta forma”, confesó en el podcast “Pretty Big Deal” conducido por la modelo Ashley Graham.
View this post on Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Aseguró estar cansada de estar agotada en un gimnasio y de hacer dietas extremas por lo que está trabajando en cambiar ese aspecto de su vida al que no quiere regresar.