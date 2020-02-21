Meghan Markle tiene una "doble" que sorprende: "Ha sido abrumador y una locura verme en la televisión"
Es carismática, quiere ser actriz y disfruta del enorme parecido físico que guarda con la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Se lo decían muchas veces y la confundían con Markle desde los tiempos en que era actriz de la serie de televisión Suits.
Con el paso del tiempo y la notoriedad lograda por su boda con el príncipe Harry, su popularidad entre los pasajeros era mayor, pero este año, con la renuncia de los royals a las obligaciones reales, muchos creen que se trata el nuevo trabajo de Meghan.
Ella es Christine Mathis, una azafata de vuelo en la aerolínea JetBlue, en Estados Unidos. Su vida se comparte entre su hija Alana, su esposo Pablo Smith y sus horas en el aire, pero la joven vive una rara faceta como “doble” no oficial de quien todavía ostenta el título de duquesa de Sussex.
Como se conoció este miércoles, será el 31 de marzo cuando se formalice la separación de Meghan, Harry y Archie de las obligaciones en la familia real británica.
Entre tanto, Christine, de 32 años, se está convirtiendo en una figura, tanto e JetBlue como en las redes sociales. Un paso por su cuenta en instagram @christineprimrose da fe del enorme parecido con la celebridad.
“Dream it, wish it, do it” Currently listening to @barbaracorcoran podcast #businessunusual hoping to win an hour with one of my favorite sharks so I can pick her brain. Ever since I was 5 years old I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur. This year I started a small business @planeaweesome in hopes to share my passion for business and the love I have for traveling the world. (Video coming soon) “In order to succeed we must first believe that we can!” #businessunusual #womeninbusiness #planeaweesome #entrepreneur #flightattendant #vlogger
“¿Por qué trabajas como azafata si estás casada con un príncipe inglés?”, le dicen con mucha frecuencia durante sus jornadas de trabajo.
Tal ha sido el parecido que en varias ocasiones tuvo que mostrar sus documentos personales. En una ocasión, acudió al dermatólogo y el médico creyó siempre que había atendido a la duquesa con un nombre falso.
Esto la motivó a investigar de donde puede provenir el parecido físico. Pues en el mestizaje.
“Meghan y yo somos mestizas, mi padre es afroamericano e italiano y su madre es afroamericana”, dijo la azafata a la prensa británica.
Para la joven madre de clase trabajadora, la oportunidad de su vida sería ser tomada en cuenta para interpretar a Meghan Markle en alguna película sobre su vida.
Thank you for all the love in the last 48 hours! It has been overwhelming and so crazy to see myself on TV and newspaper articles. I work very hard at my craft and I just I wish everyone would spread positivity instead hate or negativity. In the words of @theellenshow be kind to one another!! It goes along way. • • • #meghanmarklelookalike #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #lookalike #royallookalikes #dailymail #theellenshow #doppleganger #viral #meghanmarklestyle #royallikeness #lookalikes #meghanmarkledoubles #princeharry #princeharrylookalike #ellenshow #meghanmarkledoubles #twins #thesun #peoplemagazine
“Ha sido abrumador y una locura verme en la televisión y en los artículos de los periódicos. Trabajo muy duro en mi oficio y solo deseo que todos difundan la positividad, en lugar del odio o la negatividad. En palabras de @theellenshow, se amable con los demás”, dijo Christine.