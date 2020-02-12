Demi Lovato revela tatuaje que representa su "despertar espiritual" tras sobredosis
- Por Meganoticias
-
¿Qué pasó?
Tras su regreso a los escenarios en los premios Grammy 2020 luego de la sobredosis que sufrió en julio de 2018, Demi Lovato también fue la encargada de interpretar el himno de Estados Unidos durante el Super Bowl.
Semanas agitadas para la cantante quien a través de su Instagram reveló que mientras estaba fuera de las redes sociales se hizo un tatuaje "increíblemente significativo".
"Le conté sobre mi vida y dónde estaba en ese momento y creamos una combinación de imágenes que mejor simbolizaban el despertar espiritual que estaba teniendo", contó la intérprete junto a la imagen del diseño crado por Alessandro Capozzi.
I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! 🖤🕊💉 ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
El diseño
"Tener un ángel caído siendo levantado por 3 palomas puras y angelicales (la Santísima Trinidad) mientras su luz interior está siendo guiada por una conciencia superior, y la desintegración de sus alas oscuras representaba la oscuridad que estaba derramando", explicó sobre el significado.
Demi en tanto bromeó que lo único malo es que no puede ver físicamente el tatuaje ya que lo tiene en su espalda.