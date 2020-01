Así luce Carrie-Anne Moss, la famosa Trinity de "Matrix"

View this post on Instagram

By the Fire Day 8 ::: Humor in the Midst of it all. I love to laugh. I love to hear laughter. I love having laughter in my home. This season I want to create more laughter. I will watch funny shows with my family. I will laugh with my husband. I will only say yes to invitations that sound fun. I will even try to laugh at myself more. Laughter really is the best medicine, and this season calls for extra. #bythefire #annapurnaliving