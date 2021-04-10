Durante la jornada de este sábado se realizaron saludos militares a lo largo de todo el Reino Unido tras confirmarse la muerte de Felipe de Edimburgo, el esposo de la reina Isabel II.

El duque, que falleció ayer viernes a los 99 años en el Castillo de Windsor, estuvo casado con la reina durante más de 73 años.

Homenaje naval

Se dispararon 41 rondas en ciudades como Londres, Edimburgo y Cardiff, y en el castillo de Hillsborough en el condado de Down.

Los barcos de la Royal Navy en el mar, incluidos el HMS Diamond y el HMS Montrose, también hicieron el saludo en honor al duque.

Today at 1200 the military will mark the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh with Gun Salutes across the Nation and at sea.



See below for an explanation what our gun crews will be doing. More info at: https://t.co/XyauTc3Wzn pic.twitter.com/NACtxceH3W — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 10, 2021

Cabe recordar que Felipe de Edimburgo, se desempeñó como oficial naval durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial y ocupó el cargo de Lord High Admiral.

Revisa los videos

To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London.



In total 41 rounds are being fired, with 1 round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK. pic.twitter.com/0j3lmRwQ8u — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) April 10, 2021

Watching the gun salute for the Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/RUDQqzI7Uf — Julian Lin (@jwjlin) April 10, 2021

A GWR toot salute for our flags at half staff for WW2 Veteran HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/ux8ErlI8iN — Station Masters Lodge (@GwinearRoadStn) April 10, 2021