Enorme tiburón de cinco metros de largo y dos toneladas de peso es encontrado en el Atlántico
Una enorme tiburón blanco de más de cinco metros de largo y dos toneladas de peso, fue encontrada en el Atlántico noreste, por un grupo de científicos que forman parte de una organización sin fines de lucro, llamada “Ocearch”. Se trataría del ejemplar más grande del que se tiene noticia hasta la fecha.
Antes de devolver a la especie marina a su hábitat natural, los científicos aprovecharon de etiquetarla para poder rastrear su movimiento y estudiar su entorno. Fue bautizada con el nombre de Nukumi por “la legendaria y sabia figura de la abuela” del pueblo indígena Mi’kmaq, de Canadá.
Durante los últimos días, esta organización ha marcado tiburones para poder recabar información y saber más sobre esta especie. Además de Nukumi, han encontrado otros dos grandes ejemplares blancos hembras, que también están siendo rastreados.
“When you handle an animal of this size it will hit you in a completely different way from an emotional standpoint.” -Chris Fischer, #OCEARCH Expedition Leader on 3,541 lbs 17’2” #greatwhiteshark Nukumi (pronounced noo-goo-mee) “You feel this aweness and respect for the animal, its wisdom, what it’s done to provide for us all. A deep level of respect.” The #OCEARCH science team was able to tag, sample, and release beautiful #whiteshark Nukumi, and she will help provide more data for 21 collaborative research projects along with the seven other #sharks tagged during #ExpeditionNovaScotia #Nukumi is the largest #greatwhite that OCEARCH has studied in the NW Atlantic to date. #FactsOverFear Thank you to @goodiepocket and @elevatedpictures.ca
Características de Nukumi
Chris Fischer, jefe de la expedición, explicó que Nukumi tiene unos 50 años de edad aproximadamente y que sus primeras camadas de cachorros podrían tener ahora unos 30 años, por lo que este gran tiburón podría ser abuela.
“Realmente es una lección de humildad estar al lado de un animal grande como ese. Cuando miras todas las cicatrices curadas y las manchas y las cosas que hay en su piel, realmente estás mirando la historia de su vida y te hace sentir realmente insignificante”, dijo a la NBC.
Meet #greatwhiteshark “Rose”, named after beautiful Rose Bay, Nova Scotia. She’s a 10’ 5” 600lbs juvenile #whiteshark, and the 7th animal the #OCEARCH team has been able to tag, sample, and release during #ExpeditionNovaScotia From smaller juveniles to big mature #sharks with both males and females, the diversity of shark profiles here off of West Ironbound Island #NovaScotia has been a rich discovery for the science team. 📷@chrisrossphotodotcom @costasunglasses @yeti @hellyhansen @ulyssenardinofficial @jacksonvilleu @ciscobrewers @blundstone @seaworldorlando @seaworldtexas @seaworldsandiego
Ocearch cuenta con diez años de experiencia estudiando los tiburones y otros animales que habitan en los océanos. Su principal objetivo es entender mejor el comportamiento de estas criaturas y explicar qué los trae de regreso a ciertas áreas cada año.
Meet 3,541 pound mature female white shark Nukumi. We named her "Nukumi", pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Mi'kmaq people. A culture that has deep roots in Canadian Maritime provinces (particularly #NovaScotia). With the new data we've collected, this matriarch will share her #wisdom with us for years to come. She will continue to help balance fish stocks in the surrounding waters, and we look forward to learning more from this wise guardian of our ocean's eco-system. Nukumi is the sixth #greatwhiteshark sampled during #ExpeditionNovaScotia At 17 feet 2 inches long, she is the largest #shark we have sampled in the Northwest Atlantic #whiteshark study to date. She will help our collaborating science team with 21 research projects.