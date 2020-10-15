View this post on Instagram

“When you handle an animal of this size it will hit you in a completely different way from an emotional standpoint.” -Chris Fischer, #OCEARCH Expedition Leader on 3,541 lbs 17’2” #greatwhiteshark Nukumi (pronounced noo-goo-mee) “You feel this aweness and respect for the animal, its wisdom, what it’s done to provide for us all. A deep level of respect.” The #OCEARCH science team was able to tag, sample, and release beautiful #whiteshark Nukumi, and she will help provide more data for 21 collaborative research projects along with the seven other #sharks tagged during #ExpeditionNovaScotia #Nukumi is the largest #greatwhite that OCEARCH has studied in the NW Atlantic to date. #FactsOverFear Thank you to @goodiepocket and @elevatedpictures.ca