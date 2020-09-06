Descubren un cadáver frente a la residencia del príncipe William y Kate Middleton en Londres
¿Qué pasó?
El cadáver de una mujer fue descubierto frente a la residencia del príncipe William y su esposa Kate Middleton en Londres, Inglaterra.
El cuerpo fue encontrado en un lago ornamental ubicado frente al Palacio de Kensington, lugar donde viven los duques de Cambridge junto a su familia, según informa Daily Mail.
El hallazgo del cadáver ocurrió durante el fin de semana pasado, pero solo en los últimos días se hizo público el acontecimiento.
Identidad del cuerpo
En primera instancia, se pensó que los restos hallados correspondían a la artista Endellion Lycett Green, de 51 años, quien se encontraba desaparecida desde hacía una semana.
Sin embargo, su familia comunicó que la mujer apareció días después, manteniéndose así el misterio acerca de la identidad del cuerpo descubierto frente a la casa de los miembros de la realeza británica.
“Mi hermana Endellion está viva, sana y salva. Gracias a todos por el apoyo y el amor que demostraron por Delli y su familia. (...) Nos dijeron que encontraron un cuerpo y que era ella. No fue así, y Delli fue encontrada anoche”, señaló John Lycett Green, hermano de Endellion.
Sigue la investigación
Scotland Yard, la Policía Metropolitana de Londres, en tanto, comunicó que se sigue trabajando para identificar el cadáver hallado.
“La muerte está siendo tratada como inexplicable en este momento. Las investigaciones están en curso”, indicó un portavoz de la policía.