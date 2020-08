View this post on Instagram

It may have taken 50 years and a pandemic, but a pair of sisters in Nebraska were finally reunited after one checked in as a patient to the others’ place of work as she recovered from coronavirus. ❤️ Doris Crippen and Bev Boro share the same father — but Crippen was raised by her mother and stepfather, while Boro was in the foster care system and put up for adoption as a baby. “I saw her name on the board here and I just couldn’t believe it,” Boro said. “I was just like, ‘Oh my god. I think this is my sister.’” 🙏 Tap the bio link for more on their incredible story. 📷: Daniel Johnson/Methodist Health System