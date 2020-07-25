View this post on Instagram

💥GIRL POWER 💥 . Wow, what a week it’s been! I’ve been a mummy for 8 days now...would have been nice to perhaps have 8 months notice of the life changing moment that bringing a child into the world brings but you know what I wouldn’t change it for the world . Evelyn Rose truly is my miracle tulip baby. She has the fighting spirit of my nanny who she is named after, she is one hell of a tough cookie. This time last week I was sobbing because I was told by doctors to expect my daughter not to survive. Today she may be leaving the NICU and although I’m sure there will be many challenges to come I’m bringing my baby girl home...cue the mad rush to buy everything and a crash course in parenting . I’ve learnt a lot this week but the main thing I wanted to share with you is how empowered I feel and how I now know what body confidence truly is. My body is not perfect from the outside but all of a sudden I’m looking at myself in the mirror in my big old Bridget Jones knickers and maternity bra and thinking damn my body is exceptional. This body grew a gorgeous baby girl and I didn’t even know. My body told me exactly how to give birth as my only education had been the odd episode of watching One Born Every Minute. I would never have shared a photo of me in a bra and leggings before giving birth but Evelyn Rose has taught me just how powerful I am as a woman. I just wish prior to this I loved my body more for everything it had done and what it is capable of doing