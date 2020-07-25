Mujer británica dio a luz en casa de su novio y tras correr 7 kilómetros: No sabía que estaba embarazada
- Por Meganoticias
-
¿Qué pasó?
Una mujer británica, que en su rutina diaria solía correr 7 kilómetros, dio a luz luego de haber realizado esa actividad en Holanda.
Sin embargo, se vio sorprendida, ya que hasta ese minuto, ella no sabía que estaba embarazada.
¿Cómo ocurrió el hecho?
Su nombre es Charlotte Wheeler-Smith, una 'runner' que vive junto a su novio en los Países Bajos, y quien el pasado 21 de junio, luego de una larga carrera, terminó con inusuales dolores abdominales, según informó Clarín.
Tras haber presentado molestias, asistió al médico, quien le aseguró que no era nada serio lo que le ocurría, y que probablemente se trataba de gases.
A pesar del diagnóstico, una hora después la mujer rompió bolsa y dio a luz en el departamento de su pareja, antes que llegara una ambulancia para asistirla.
View this post on Instagram
💥GIRL POWER 💥 . Wow, what a week it’s been! I’ve been a mummy for 8 days now...would have been nice to perhaps have 8 months notice of the life changing moment that bringing a child into the world brings but you know what I wouldn’t change it for the world . Evelyn Rose truly is my miracle tulip baby. She has the fighting spirit of my nanny who she is named after, she is one hell of a tough cookie. This time last week I was sobbing because I was told by doctors to expect my daughter not to survive. Today she may be leaving the NICU and although I’m sure there will be many challenges to come I’m bringing my baby girl home...cue the mad rush to buy everything and a crash course in parenting . I’ve learnt a lot this week but the main thing I wanted to share with you is how empowered I feel and how I now know what body confidence truly is. My body is not perfect from the outside but all of a sudden I’m looking at myself in the mirror in my big old Bridget Jones knickers and maternity bra and thinking damn my body is exceptional. This body grew a gorgeous baby girl and I didn’t even know. My body told me exactly how to give birth as my only education had been the odd episode of watching One Born Every Minute. I would never have shared a photo of me in a bra and leggings before giving birth but Evelyn Rose has taught me just how powerful I am as a woman. I just wish prior to this I loved my body more for everything it had done and what it is capable of doing
Nacimiento de su hija
La bebé, llamada Evelyn Rose, experimentó algunos problemas respiratorios al nacer, pero el novio de Charlotte logró controlar la situación con una reanimación cardiopulmonar.
Tras esto, la lactante fue traladada hacia una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, donde pasó tres días hospitalizada debido a la falta de oxígeno.
View this post on Instagram
☀️LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE ☀️ . Pinch, punch, first of the month and all of that as we bring in July. Didn’t quite think I’d be starting July as a mummy but it’s the best feeling in the world . A new month is a fresh start so this month I’m looking forward to getting my little miss sunshine stronger so we can work towards going home. We’ve weathered the hardest storm and we are working our way towards sunnier days. I’m so excited that I’ve got a baby carrier and can’t wait to take Evelyn with me on my morning walks. Seeing as she’s been with me for my entire running career I think she will quite like exploring Amsterdam with her mummy with maybe less jiggling around as I’m under strict instruction that I must not go to the gym or run for 6 weeks! . I’m also looking forward to lots of home cooking. I want to be as strong and healthy as possible for my little Evelyn Rose 🌹 I obviously did something right during my pregnancy to grow such a healthy, strong little Madame! . Here’s to a good month and hopefully lots of sunshine from me and my little miss ☀️
Sophie Van der Schoor, una de las doctoras del recinto, aclaró que a pesar que el parto fue peligroso, la bebé se encuentra sana y salva.
¿Qué dijo la madre?
"En este cuerpo creció una hermosa niña y yo ni siquiera lo sabía", comentó la madre luego de la situación.
View this post on Instagram
WALK THIS WAY . I’m so excited to kick start this week as I think, hope and fingers crossed that we will be able to take our little girl home from the hospital!!! Evelyn is now 4 weeks old and I cannot believe how much we have achieved in that time. 4 weeks ago today I was sobbing whilst holding my little girls hand in the NICU. Her tiny body was covered in wires, she was wearing a little jacket which was cooling her body to help protect her brain from the oxygen starvation and her gorgeous curly hair was masked by a rather snazzy purple bandage which was hiding the needle electrodes tracking her brain activity. I’ve kept all of these things so we can look back at how far we’ve come making these baby steps to today...when we can go strolling in our Bugaboo! . My daughter has not been in this world for long but she’s taught me so much and I think to kick start your week you can take a leaf out of little Evelyn Rose’s book. Sometimes life deals you a rough hand. You can either see this as an impossible mountain to climb or you can break it down into smaller, more manageable hills in order to get to the summit. Evelyn has been struggling with her feeding so bit by bit we’ve been working to teach her how to suck and today she polished off her first full feed...I’m so proud of her! . I know during lockdown some of you may have struggled to stick to a healthy lifestyle or you may want to start on your journey to wellness. Don’t see it as Mount Everest, take baby steps in order to get there. When I started getting into exercise I couldn’t even walk to the end of my road but I gradually built it up and now I can go for miles...I even run...when 9 months pregnant apparently 😂 I can’t wait to get back to exercise but I’m obeying orders and waiting until I’m 6 weeks post partum before I’m back to it so in the meantime I’ll be strutting my stuff with the pram which Evelyn loves . As my girl is such a superstar we have to walk now as Evelyn has her debut on Dutch TV! We look forward to chatting to you @at5.nl about our story. We haven’t had the chance to explore the city yet (just the hospitals!) but we look forward to introducing the newest Amsterdammer in town 🌷
Además, agregó que "mi cuerpo me dijo cómo dar a luz. Mi única educación había sido ver un episodio de un documental sobre partos".