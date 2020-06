View this post on Instagram

It takes thousands of people and years of hard work to get a spacecraft from Earth to Mars. So when our Perseverance rover touches down on the Martian surface, it will be because of the talented minds that helped to make it happen. The team is on track to launch Perseverance on July 20 and land in Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021. Each week leading up to launch, learn not only what it’s like to work on this mission but also about the diverse background and career trajectories of team members at @NASAJPL. #CountdownToMars