View this post on Instagram

These majestic creatures are in danger😞 As human activity increases in their habitats because of the melting ice, their habitats are being destroyed!! Let’s fight for these narwhals 💪🌏💚🐋⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ #narwhal #narwhals #savenarwhal #climatechange #humanpollution #pollution #unicorn #saveourplanet #savetheplanet #stopclimatechange #stoppollution #takeaction #spreadawareness #earth #animal #ocean #oneplanetonechance