¿Qué pasó?

Twitter incluyó por primera vez este martes una mención de "verificar los datos" a dos tuits de Donald Trump, que afirmaban que el voto por correo era "fraudulento", un hito para la red social, acusada de ser poco severa en sus normas con el mandatario.

"Esos tuits contienen informaciones potencialmente engañosas sobre el proceso de votación y fueron etiquetadas para suministrar contexto adicional sobre el voto por correo", indicó un portavoz de la plataforma social.

....living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

¿Qué dijo Twitter?

Los tuits de Trump afirmaron, sin evidencia, que la votación por correo conduciría al fraude electoral.

Bajo los tuits, la red social publicó el enlace: "Obtenga la información sobre las votaciones por correo", el mismo llevaba a los usuarios a un aviso señalando que las afirmaciones del mandatario son "infundadas", citando una información de varios medios, entre ellos CNN y Washington Post.

"Trump afirmó falsamente que las boletas de voto por correo llevarían a elecciones fraudulentas", sostuvo el aviso. "Sin embargo, los verificadores dicen que no hay evidencia de que las papeletas por correo estén relacionadas con el fraude electoral", añadió.

La respuesta de Trump

El mandatario estadounidense, por su parte, contraatacó acusando a Twitter de "interferir" en las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre, tras etiquetas sus tuits.

"Twitter interfiere ahora en las presidenciales de 2020", publicó el líder republicano, agregando que “dicen que mi declaración por la votación por correo, que conducirá a la corrupción y al fraude masivo, es incorrecta, basada en la verificación hecha por Fake News (noticias falsas) CNN y Amazon Washington Post”.

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“Twitter es completamente sofocante con la libertad de expresión, y yo, como Presidente, no permitiré que eso suceda”, concluyó.

....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

