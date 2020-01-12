Jefe del Pentágono dice que Trump está dispuesto a hablar con Irán "sin condiciones previas"

¿Qué pasó?

El presidente Donald Trump aún está abierto a hablar con Irán "sin condiciones previas", declaró este domingo el secretario de Defensa, Mark Esper, en un contexto de gran tensión bilateral y mientras el mandatario estadounidense pedía a los líderes iraníes no matar "a sus manifestantes".

Estados Unidos está dispuesto a buscar con la República Islámica "una nueva vía, una serie de medidas que harán de Irán un país más normal", dijo el jefe del Pentágono a la cadena CBS.

En paralelo, Trump advirtió en Twitter a los líderes iraníes: "NO MATEN A SUS MANIFESTANTES".

To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

“Miles ya han sido asesinados o encarcelados por ustedes, y el mundo los está mirando. Más importante, Estados Unidos está mirando. ¡Vuelvan a encender el internet y dejen que los periodistas caminen libres! ¡Detengan la matanza de su gran pueblo iraní!”, escribió el presidente norteamericano en su cuenta de Twitter.