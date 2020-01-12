Jefe del Pentágono dice que Trump está dispuesto a hablar con Irán Reuters

Jefe del Pentágono dice que Trump está dispuesto a hablar con Irán "sin condiciones previas"

  • Por AFP/Meganoticias

Seguir

Guardar

Guardada

¿Qué pasó?

El presidente Donald Trump aún está abierto a hablar con Irán "sin condiciones previas", declaró este domingo el secretario de Defensa, Mark Esper, en un contexto de gran tensión bilateral y mientras el mandatario estadounidense pedía a los líderes iraníes no matar "a sus manifestantes".

Estados Unidos está dispuesto a buscar con la República Islámica "una nueva vía, una serie de medidas que harán de Irán un país más normal", dijo el jefe del Pentágono a la cadena CBS

En paralelo, Trump advirtió en Twitter a los líderes iraníes: "NO MATEN A SUS MANIFESTANTES".

Miles ya han sido asesinados o encarcelados por ustedes, y el mundo los está mirando. Más importante, Estados Unidos está mirando. ¡Vuelvan a encender el internet y dejen que los periodistas caminen libres! ¡Detengan la matanza de su gran pueblo iraní!”, escribió el presidente norteamericano en su cuenta de Twitter.

Google Noticias Síguenos en Google Noticias
Youtube Suscríbete a nuestro canal en Youtube
Compartir

Temas de esta nota

Noticias del momento

Lo más leído

Dato útil

"Bono Marzo" 2020: Revisa quiénes recibirán el pago anticipado del beneficio

  • Ene 12

    • Guardar Guardada
Jefe del Pentágono dice que Trump está dispuesto a hablar con Irán

Mundo

Jefe del Pentágono dice que Trump está dispuesto a hablar con Irán "sin condiciones previas"

  • Ene 12

    • Guardar Guardada
Permiso de Circulación 2020: Conoce el monto que debes pagar por la patente de tu vehículo

Dato útil

Permiso de Circulación 2020: Conoce el monto que debes pagar por la patente de tu vehículo

  • Ene 12

    • Guardar Guardada