Príncipe Carlos quitaría financiamiento a Harry y Meghan si abandonan la Familia Real
¿Qué pasó?
No se detienen las repercusiones tras el polémico anuncio del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, duques de Sussex, quienes hace unos días comunicaron su decisión de “dar un paso atrás como miembros ‘mayores’ de la Familia Real” británica.
Esto porque el príncipe Carlos, padre de Harry, habría determinado dejar de financiar a la pareja si efectivamente se alejan por completo de los deberes que deben cumplir por pertenecer a la realeza, según informa The Times.
De acuerdo con el medio británico, Carlos no firmaría más un “cheque en blanco” a los duques si renuncian a sus roles en la Familia Real para “equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte”, tal como anunció el matrimonio en sus redes sociales.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Incertidumbre en la realeza
La decisión del hijo mayor de la Reina Isabel II también estaría relacionada con la incertidumbre que genera la nueva situación de Harry y Meghan, quienes todavía no aclaran cómo compatibilizarán el hecho de “ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad La Reina”.
Se conoce que el 95% del financiamiento de la pareja depende del príncipe Carlos, a través del Ducado de Cornualles, mientras que el otro 5% lo obtienen mediante un mecanismo de la monarquía para cubrir ciertos gastos de los miembros de la realeza, según consigna la revista ¡Hola!.