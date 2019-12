Reina Isabel busca quien maneje sus redes sociales: Ofrece cerca de $50 millones de sueldo

View this post on Instagram

The sun shone on the Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday afternoon for the annual Garden Party hosted by The Queen during #HolyroodWeek! 🌞 The Princess Royal, @hrhthedukeofyork and The Earl of Forfar also attended and, alongside Her Majesty, met some of the 10,000 invited guests. Swipe ➡️ for images from the day.