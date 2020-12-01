Bad Bunny se corona como rey de Spotify en 2020: Es el artista más escuchado en Chile y el mundo
Leer más de
Como cada año, Spotify reveló las tendencias que predominaron en su plataforma este 2020, como lo más escuchado del año en cuanto a artistas y álbumes, entre otras categorías.
Y hay un nombre que se corona como el verdadero fenómeno tanto en Chile como el mundo: Bad Bunny. El "Conejo Malo" es el artista más escuchado tanto en nuestro país como a nivel mundial con más de 8.300 millones de streams.
Al puertorriqueño le siguen el rapero Drake, y J Balvin en tercer lugar. El top 5 de artistas más escuchados se completa con Juice WRLD y The Weeknd.
Por su parte, Billie Eilish es la artista femenina con más streamings de Spotify durante 2020, y por segundo año consecutivo, seguida por Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande en el segundo y tercer lugar. Dua Lipa y Halsey se ubican como la cuarta y quinta artistas femeninas con más reproducciones.
Álbumes
Bad Bunny vuelve a ser el preferido del año en cuanto al álbum más reproducido a nivel mundial de 2020. YHLQMDLG se lleva este reconocimiento, acumulando más de 3.300 millones de streams, seguido de After Hours de The Weeknd y Hollywood's Bleeding de Post Malone’s. Completan la lista de los mejores álbumes Fine Line de Harry Styles y Future Nostalgia de Dua Lipa.
En tanto, durante 2020, 5 de los 20 artistas más escuchados en Spotify a nivel global son de nacionalidad latina: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Anuel AA, Ozuna y Daddy Yankee.
Conoce los artistas que destacaron a nivel mundial en los top de Spotify este año:
Artistas más escuchados globalmente
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- J Balvin
- Juice WRLD
- The Weeknd
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Canciones más escuchadas globalmente en 2020
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
- Dance Monkey - Tones And I
- The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Roses - Imanbek Remix - Imanbek, SAINt JHN
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
- Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
- Death bed (coffee for your head) - Powfu, beabadoobee
- Falling - Trevor Daniel
- Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Álbumes más escuchados a nivel global
- YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
- After Hours - The Weeknd
- Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
- Fine Line - Harry Styles
- Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
- Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
- Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD
- Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - Lewis Capaldi
- Changes - Justin Bieber