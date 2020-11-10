El look "militar" de Kate Middleton que la hizo lucir como toda una reina
Leer más de
Cada año la familia real británica realiza actividades para conmemorar el Día del Armisticio, en honor a los caídos en conflictos bélicos. Este año estuvo marcado por las estrictas medidas contra el coronavirus y el estupendo look "militar" que lució la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
View this post on Instagram
“May the memory of their sacrifice and bravery remain with us always.” Her Majesty The Queen led the nation in remembrance to all those who have died in two world wars and other conflicts at the #RemembranceSunday service at the Cenotaph. The Prince of Wales laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of The Queen this #RemembranceDay A wreath was also laid on behalf of The Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Cambridge, The Earl of Wessex, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Kent all laid wreaths at the Cenotaph which serves as a national shrine to the memory of all lives lost in war. The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence joined Her Majesty to watch the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building. #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget Photograph ©1-8 @pa, 9 © @markacuthbert
La esposa del príncipe William acompañó la ceremonia vestida con un diseño de Alexander McQueen, que incluía una elegante chaqueta negra con botones dorados, cuello alto, detalles de flecos en los hombros.
Como símbolo de la sangre derramada en las batallas por los patriotas ingleses, Kate Middleton llevó en su pecho una amapola, según describe la revista Elle.
Completaban el sofisticado estilo de la Duquesa, un tocado de terciopelo negro sobre el cabello recogido en un moño, que dejaba ver unos pendientes de perlas.
View this post on Instagram
On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. This year the @RoyalBritishLegion encouraged us all to to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. Swipe to see more from across the UK: Image 3: Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, wears his medals whilst at his home in Kidderminster. Image 4: D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944. Image 5: Veteran Charlie MacVicar, who served for 23 years with the Royal Scots, at the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth. Image 6: A camera phone is set up to film and live-stream a closed and socially distanced remembrance service at Exeter Cathedral. Image 7: Seymour 'Bill' Taylor, 95, from Colchester in Essex, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy onboard HMS Emerald during the D-Day landings joins neighbours in the street to observe the two minutes silence. Image 8: The National Memorial Arboretum, where a virtual Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial was broadcast online.
Desaire real
Además de las medidas tomadas a causa de la pandemia por el Covid-19, donde por primera vez no hubo asistencia del público, otro aspecto que resaltó en la cita anual fue la ausencia de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.
Los Duques de Sussex que se encuentran residenciados en Estados Unidos con su hijo Archie, no dejaron de rendir tributo a los caídos en tierras norteamericanas y optaron por hacer su propia ceremonia.
Prince Harry and Meghan have marked #RemembranceSunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to “personally recognise” the day in their own way. pic.twitter.com/jFRr3RPbRv— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 8, 2020
Según informó el Daily Mail, la familia real se negó a colocar una corona de amapola en su nombre, a los pies del Cenotafio de Whitehall en Londres, el monumento donde tradicionalmente se llevan a cabo los actos.
Por su parte, la reina Isabel II usó una mascarilla por primera vez en público. La monarca vistió de negro y llevó un ramillete de flores hasta a la tumba del llamado “soldado desconocido” para rendir homenaje a los héroes de guerra.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey. 100 years ago, on 11th November 1920, an unidentified British serviceman, who died on the battlefields during the First World War, was brought from Northern France and buried @westminsterabbeylondon. The Unknown Warrior’s final resting place became an important symbol of mourning for bereaved families, representing all those who lost their lives in the First World War but whose place of death was not known, or whose bodies remained unidentified. It remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat. During the small private ceremony, a bouquet of flowers featuring orchids and myrtle - based on Her Majesty’s own wedding bouquet from 1947 - was placed on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in an act of remembrance. Take a look at our story to find out why... #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget