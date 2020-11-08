Kris Jenner cumple 65 años: Así lucía cuando era joven la madre de las Kardashians
Detrás del éxito del reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" hay una mente maestra: Kris Jenner. La empresaria es la productora del programa que catapultó a la fama a sus hijas y sirvió como base para desarrollar su imperio comercial.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all. Kris x
La matriarca de la famosa familia cumplió 65 años el pasado 5 de noviembre. Kristen Mary Houghton nació en San Diego (California) y fue su matrimonio con el abogado Robert Kardashian el inicio de una vida llena de lujos y fama.
Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you... thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses.. You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl... mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash
La pareja se divorció en 1990, cuando Kourtney tenía 11 años; Kim diez años; Khloé Alexandra apenas seis y Robert era un bebé de tres años. En 1992 llegó a su vida Bruce Jenner, con quien tuvo a Kendall y a Kylie.
Kris Jenner en bikini
Es el centro de su familia y por eso sus famosas hijas le dejan emotivos mensajes de felicitaciones.
"¡Mamá! ¡Tienes 65 años hoy y nunca te veías mejor! ¡Sinceramente, no sé cómo lo haces! ¡Haces que la vida parezca tan fácil, criando 6 hijos y dirigiendo un imperio siendo la mamá más atenta y la mejor amiga!", aseguró Kim Kardashian.
Además le agradeció “por las habilidades para la vida que nos enseñó a todos. Gracias por ser el mejor ejemplo e inculcarnos nuestra ética de trabajo y darnos tanto amor. Te amo ni siquiera significa lo suficiente”.
Mommy!!!!! You’re 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don’t know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend! I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all. Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn’t even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner ✨
Es la esposa de Kanye West la que comparte, con mayor frecuencia, las fotos de su mamá cuando era joven. Una de las más impactantes la compartió en octubre de 2019. Una joven Kris Jenner posa en bikini y deja expuesta su tonificada figura.
"¡Quién es más sexy que mi mamá después de dar a luz a un hermano en bikini!"; escribió Kim junto a la foto que dejó atónitos a sus fans.