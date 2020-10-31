Este sábado se dio a conocer el fallecimiento, a los 90 años, del legendario actor escocés Sean Connery, reconocido principalmente por encarnar al agente James Bond en las primeras películas de la saga.

“Es un día triste para todo los que conocieron y quisieron a mi papá, y una pérdida triste para todas las personas alrededor del mundo que disfrutaron el maravilloso don que tenía como actor”, señaló Jason Connery, hijo del artista, a BBC sobre su muerte.

Se detalló que falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía en Bahamas, su lugar de residencia en sus últimos años. “No había estado bien durante un tiempo”, añadió su hijo.

Reacciones a su muerte

La partida de Connery, ganador del premio Óscar como mejor actor de reparto por “Los Intocables” en 1987, generó muchas reacciones en redes sociales, casi todas ellas lamentando la muerte de uno de los más grandes íconos del cine.

Entre las reacciones en redes también se hicieron presentes algunos actores de Hollywood, como fue el caso del británico Daniel Craig, quien actualmente interpreta al agente 007 en la pantalla grande.

“Con tanta tristeza me enteré del fallecimiento de uno de los verdaderos grandes del cine. (...) Sir Sean Connery será recordado como Bond y mucho más. Definió una época y un estilo”, dijo Craig a través de la cuenta oficial de las películas de James Bond en Twitter.

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“Crecí idolatrando a Sean Connery. Una leyenda en la pantalla y fuera de ella. Descansa en paz”, manifestó, en tanto, el australiano Hugh Jackman.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Elizabeth Hurley

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

Antonio Banderas

Adiós mister Connery.



RIP #seanconnery pic.twitter.com/cyjvzcIgaf — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) October 31, 2020

Viola Davis

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 31, 2020

Robert Carlyle

One of my proudest moments.. with the great man in 2008. pic.twitter.com/4jk51ElueL — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

Stephen King