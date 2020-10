View this post on Instagram

this took me two hours to film because I went to three different locations to find the best lighting .... but unfortunately it was a gray and hazy day ... that’s why it looks this way 😡😡😡 !!! I got home and was like CRAP 🙄🙄🙄 !!!! Anyhow ... on a POSITIVE note ... from the car the surfers look like little ants out there .... but up close it’s like a whole new mystical universe !!!! And yes ... that’s ME standing for hours in the water just watching 🙄🙄🙄🙄😂 !!!! I didn’t even care because it was so much fun ... here’s to a day of MAGIC 💋💋💋💋💋💋🎀🎀🎀 !!!! PS ... I know my yoga is by no means done perfectly .... because I’m not perfect nor will I ever be !!!! Before you judge go try this for two hours !!!